Gun show slated for fairgrounds on March 14

A gun show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. (Public domain)

A gun show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. (Public domain)

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN - The Pioneer Country Events Gun, Knife and Coin show will be held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., on Saturday, March 14.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission costs $6.

The show will feature items including guns, knives, ammunition, coins, leather goods, clips, and U.S. military knives, bayonets and field gear.

Information provided by Pioneer Country Events

