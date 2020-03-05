Gun show slated for fairgrounds on March 14

KINGMAN - The Pioneer Country Events Gun, Knife and Coin show will be held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., on Saturday, March 14.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission costs $6.

The show will feature items including guns, knives, ammunition, coins, leather goods, clips, and U.S. military knives, bayonets and field gear.

Information provided by Pioneer Country Events