Kamp Girl Power slated for White Cliffs Middle School

KINGMAN – Kamp Girl Power, a day of fun and activities to educate girls in grades 3-6, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 at White Cliffs Middle School, 3550 Prospector St.

Sign-in/registration is at 8:30 a.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

The event is hosted by Venture Club of Kingman and Soroptomist International of Kingman.

Cost is $5, and tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2wRF48z.