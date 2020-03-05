Kingman brewery offers special brews, Beale Street Theater preview

KINGMAN – “Shakesbeer at Ye Ol' Tavern” is on tap at the Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St. from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

Hosted in conjunction with the Beale Street Theater, which is presenting “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” at noon and 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 and again on Saturday, March 21 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.

In honor of BST's Spring Show the brewery created “Shakes-Beer” and “Much Ado About Beer!” – and the cast and crew of the show will perform a humorous scene.

Those who dress like a rogue or a wench receive Happy Hour pricing.

Information provided by Beale Street Theater