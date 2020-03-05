Kingman brewery offers special brews, Beale Street Theater preview
KINGMAN – “Shakesbeer at Ye Ol' Tavern” is on tap at the Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St. from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
Hosted in conjunction with the Beale Street Theater, which is presenting “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” at noon and 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 and again on Saturday, March 21 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.
In honor of BST's Spring Show the brewery created “Shakes-Beer” and “Much Ado About Beer!” – and the cast and crew of the show will perform a humorous scene.
Those who dress like a rogue or a wench receive Happy Hour pricing.
Information provided by Beale Street Theater
