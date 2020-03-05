OFFERS
Thu, March 05
Kingman Middle School band members earn high honors

Kingman Middle School band students show off their awards received at the Arizona Music Educators Association’s Northern Junior High Solo and Ensemble Festival held on Feb. 29, 2020 at Prescott Mile High Middle School in Prescott. (Kingman Middle School courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN - Members of the Kingman Middle School band hit all their notes on Feb. 29, earning numerous superior and excellent ratings at the Arizona Music Educators Association’s Northern Junior High Solo and Ensemble Festival at Prescott Mile High Middle School in Prescott.

During the annual competition involving about 300 musicians, the 29 KMS Bobcat Band members brought back 14 Division I Superior ratings and four Division II Excellent ratings.

The students are judged on musicianship, stage presence and technical accuracy in pitch, rhythm, technique, interpretation and artistry, KMS wrote in a news release.

Bobcat band members performed solos, duets and trios to earn their top ratings.

Information provided by Kingman Middle School

