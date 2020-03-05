OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 05
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman voters to decide on city spending mechanism

Kingman voters will be asked to switch to a Permanent Base Adjustment method of calculating the city’s spending limits. Failure to approve the measure in the 2020 or 2022 elections would necessitate cuts in city spending for vital services and important projects. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Kingman voters will be asked to switch to a Permanent Base Adjustment method of calculating the city’s spending limits. Failure to approve the measure in the 2020 or 2022 elections would necessitate cuts in city spending for vital services and important projects. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 5, 2020 6:09 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council approved a resolution at its Tuesday, March 3 meeting to place a Permanent Base Adjustment measure before voters in the Aug. 4 Primary Election.

Since 1988, Kingman voters have approved the Home Rule Option every four years. Home Rule excludes certain expenditures from being included within the spending limit imposed by the state.

However, when the current Home Rule approval by voters expires in 2023, staff recommends utilizing a Permanent Base Adjustment instead due to declining voter support for the Home Rule Option since 2000.

The resolution approved by council, if voters give the green light, will increase the state-imposed spending limit on local revenues, based on spending in 1979-80, by $5 million. The 1980 base of around $4.4 million is adjusted by the Economic Estimates Commission each year for population and inflation.

Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly asked how the city can further educate the community on the matter. City Manager Ron Foggin said staff is looking at ways to accomplish that goal, including social media and public speaking campaigns. That information would be purely factual, the city manager said.

“If Permanent Base doesn’t pass in this election, we still have our Home Rule in effect until fiscal year 2023,” explained city Finance Director Tina Moline, noting the measure would then have to return to the ballot in 2022. “If (Home Rule) did not pass in fiscal year 2022, we would end up having to cut more than $50 million from our budget. That means possibly all of our enterprise funds, capital projects, a large portion of general funds. (It would be) a very significant impact on our budget.”

That $50 million would still be collected by the city, Scott Stehly noted, only those funds would just “sit there” and could not be spent.

“It has nothing to do with the revenues that we collect, you’re absolutely right,” Moline said. “It has to do with the programs that we can spend our money on; providing the services and programs that we’re currently providing and whether or not we’re still able to do that.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Permanent Base Adjustment: What is it, and why is it important for Kingman?
Kingman City Council to consider Permanent Base Adjustment resolution March 3
Kingman City Council to hear update on interchange
How the Home Rule Option feeds into Kingman’s future
Home rule option returns to Kingman ballot
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News