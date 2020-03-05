Kingman voters to decide on city spending mechanism

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council approved a resolution at its Tuesday, March 3 meeting to place a Permanent Base Adjustment measure before voters in the Aug. 4 Primary Election.

Since 1988, Kingman voters have approved the Home Rule Option every four years. Home Rule excludes certain expenditures from being included within the spending limit imposed by the state.

However, when the current Home Rule approval by voters expires in 2023, staff recommends utilizing a Permanent Base Adjustment instead due to declining voter support for the Home Rule Option since 2000.

The resolution approved by council, if voters give the green light, will increase the state-imposed spending limit on local revenues, based on spending in 1979-80, by $5 million. The 1980 base of around $4.4 million is adjusted by the Economic Estimates Commission each year for population and inflation.

Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly asked how the city can further educate the community on the matter. City Manager Ron Foggin said staff is looking at ways to accomplish that goal, including social media and public speaking campaigns. That information would be purely factual, the city manager said.

“If Permanent Base doesn’t pass in this election, we still have our Home Rule in effect until fiscal year 2023,” explained city Finance Director Tina Moline, noting the measure would then have to return to the ballot in 2022. “If (Home Rule) did not pass in fiscal year 2022, we would end up having to cut more than $50 million from our budget. That means possibly all of our enterprise funds, capital projects, a large portion of general funds. (It would be) a very significant impact on our budget.”

That $50 million would still be collected by the city, Scott Stehly noted, only those funds would just “sit there” and could not be spent.

“It has nothing to do with the revenues that we collect, you’re absolutely right,” Moline said. “It has to do with the programs that we can spend our money on; providing the services and programs that we’re currently providing and whether or not we’re still able to do that.”