Letter to the Editor

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 6:22 p.m.

Editor,

There are few times when the masses can really take advantage of capitalism, that freedom-loving system where the people actually choose what products succeed and which ones fail, and which service is best will get more-and-more people using the good service and force bad service providers to change or fail. We don't usually notice when a product or service disappears; they just fade away.

But you can remember I'm sure the "New Coke" and the new Kerig machine that would only use their little servings of coffee; the way-before-its-time "Edsel," Crystal Pepsi, Pizza Hut Body Spray, and now Walmart's "Scan and Go."

So far here in Kingman they have eliminated over half of the traditional checkout lanes. I guess I would be more accepting if the money the company saved was used to give all the employees laid off a fine severance package and all the rest raises. But somehow I believe that Corporate America has just found a way to get customers to work for nothing and make more profits for the Walton family and shareholders.

By the way I choose to stand in a checker person line for over 30 minutes yesterday instead of using Scan and Go.

William Ressegue

Kingman

