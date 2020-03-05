McInerney withdraws, leaving 2-way race for Mohave County Sheriff

A Lake Havasu City business owner announced his withdrawal Sunday from the race for Mohave County sheriff, in advance of a debate scheduled between the election’s three primary candidates.

Candidate Ed McInerney, also known as Ed Mac, announced his candidacy in the race for sheriff last October. The announcement of his candidacy was followed nearly a month later by Kingman resident and former Mohave County sheriff’s deputy Mike Gannuscio.

Mac expressed concerns last year that Gannuscio’s candidacy may have been an attempt by Schuster’s administration to disrupt the election and draw votes away from McInerney. Mac, however, appeared to have changed his mind as of Tuesday.

“We got to know each other over the past two months,” Mac said. “I told him that (Schuster) will win if both of us continue to run. I told him that I would drop out if he agreed to support second chance programs and juvenile diversion programs to teach children trades, and he agreed.”

Prior to the sheriff’s debate Monday in Bullhead City, Mac’s official endorsement for Gannuscio was announced.

“I never really wanted to be sheriff,” he said in a Facebook video posted this weekend. “I ran because I didn’t want (Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster) to be sheriff. I don’t think he’s in it for us. Unless someone stepped up, I was going to continue my run for sheriff.”

Although Mac had no experience of his own in law enforcement, it was his goal during the campaign to support “second chance” programs for juveniles accused of criminal offenses.

“I didn’t need the job, and I didn’t need the headaches that come with the job,” Mac said. “I would have sacrificed everything to run for sheriff … I would be doing a job I don’t want to do, but I would have been doing it for us. That’s what we do – we step out of our comfort zones to serve our people. That’s what we’re supposed to do as citizens … I was waiting for someone to step up, and (Gannuscio) has what it takes,” Mac said.

But according to Mac, his withdrawal from the race won’t be official for another month.

“I’ll be staying in another 30 days,” Mac said Tuesday. “And I’ll go in and run anyway if something goes wrong.”

Gannuscio served as a deputy of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for seven years, until Gannuscio says an injury led to his leaving the department.

Gannuscio now owns a ranch, a farm and a trucking company in the Kingman area. When Gannuscio announced his candidacy last year, he told supporters that rural areas of Mohave County may have been neglected by law enforcement, and that Mohave County has fallen behind the rest of the U.S. in terms of equipment, personnel training and technology. It remains Gannuscio’s intent to modernize the sheriff’s office and the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility if elected.

As of this week, Gannuscio is expected to face Schuster alone for the 2020 election. Schuster has served as Mohave County sheriff since 2016, and has since implemented a “strategic 10-year plan” which calls for a 3.5% budget increase per year for the next decade to provide equipment upkeep, additional deputies throughout the county, eventual replacement of the department’s patrol fleet on the Colorado River and longstanding issues with compression in deputies’ salaries.