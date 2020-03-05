OFFERS
MCSO locates individual wanted in vehicle pursuit

Patrick Kalember (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 9:49 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has located Patrick Kalember of La Paz County, in Lake Havasu City, after a reported vehicle pursuit that resulted in one deputy suffering minor injuries the night of Wednesday, March 4.

At about 7 p.m., MCSO was advised that the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle northbound on Highway 95 near the Bill Williams Bridge and headed toward Mohave County. The neighboring sheriff’s office continued pursuing the vehicle, which eventually turned into Cattail Cove State Park off Highway 95.

The vehicle reportedly entered the cove before immediately trying to exit the park. A La Paz deputy positioned himself outside of his vehicle in an attempt to stop the suspect, which resulted in the deputy suffering an injury to one of his legs.

MCSO wrote in its news release that the vehicle continued north at a high rate of speed. MCSO then attempted to intercept the vehicle at McCullouch Boulevard and Highway 95 in Lake Havasu City. Spike strips were deployed, but the vehicle avoided them. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle near Highway 95 and Oro Grande.

Kalember was wanted for alleged aggravated assault on a peace officer. MCSO reported that Kalember had been located and taken into custody at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at a gas station in Lake Havasu City.

Follow the Kingman Miner and kdminer.com for more information as it becomes available.

Information provided by MCSO

