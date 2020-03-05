OFFERS
New book to tell the story of Walter, Oatman’s orphaned burro

The book “Walter, The Orphan Donkey,” being published by Armagon Press of Los Angeles, tells the story of how Walter was found alone, lying on the ground cold and scared. (Photo by Agata Popeda/ Kingman Miner)

The book “Walter, The Orphan Donkey,” being published by Armagon Press of Los Angeles, tells the story of how Walter was found alone, lying on the ground cold and scared. (Photo by Agata Popeda/ Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 5, 2020 6 p.m.

See Related Story

From an orphan to the Mayor, one burro’s story of rejection and success

The book “Walter, The Orphan Donkey,” being published by Armagon Press of Los Angeles, tells the story of how Walter was found alone, lying on the ground cold and scared.

And how, with the help of his adopted parents Brad and Kelly Blake, Walter rose to the pinnacle of power in Oatman, a tiny tourist town in the mountains of Mohave County.

The Blakes shared their journey with Walter by creating a Facebook page after the town’s social media page garnered overwhelming attention for Walter.

The Walter train has taken off full-speed ahead with all sorts of T-shirts and calendars that have the cute donkey’s picture on them, and all sorts of memorabilia that appear everywhere you look in town. In fact, his fan base and popularity grew so large that the townsfolk bestowed upon him the title and honor of being Mayor of Oatman.

The Blakes knew that Walter was special and that he had a story he could share with children. That is when they contacted local journalist and writer, Cat Smith. Smith will be penning the children’s series along with the Blakes.

“I am very honored and excited about this book. I think it will be very popular with children everywhere,” she said.

“The book is due to be released through a select publisher and is scheduled for release by June 1, 2020,” said Andrea Z. Smith, a contributor and liaison for the authors.

