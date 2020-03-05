Obituary | Jon Glenn

Jon Edward Glenn passed away March 4, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 82 surrounded by family. Jon was born in Willcox, Arizona on Nov. 21, 1937 to Clois Kaiser and Ira Glenn. Jon married Diane Grimes on Dec. 11, 1976 in Kingman, Arizona.

Jon worked for Citizens Utilities Phone for 36 years and retired in 2002. He was a lifetime member of the Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468. He loved to fish, camp, bowl and play backyard horseshoes. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and harmonica.

Jon was preceded in death by his mother, Clois; father. Ira; stepfather, Ray; and brother, Dee.

Jon is survived by his wife Diane of 43 years; children, Gary Glenn, Gwen Robles, Greer Wells, Gene Glenn, Janell Stovall and Greg Glenn; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his dog, Gus.

Rest in Peace Babe…Dad…Daddy-O…Pops…Grampy. We love you and we’ll miss you.

Please join the family for a celebration of Jon’s life Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at his home.