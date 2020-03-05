OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 05
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Jon Glenn

Jon Glenn

Jon Glenn

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 5:36 p.m.

Jon Edward Glenn passed away March 4, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 82 surrounded by family. Jon was born in Willcox, Arizona on Nov. 21, 1937 to Clois Kaiser and Ira Glenn. Jon married Diane Grimes on Dec. 11, 1976 in Kingman, Arizona.

Jon worked for Citizens Utilities Phone for 36 years and retired in 2002. He was a lifetime member of the Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468. He loved to fish, camp, bowl and play backyard horseshoes. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and harmonica.

Jon was preceded in death by his mother, Clois; father. Ira; stepfather, Ray; and brother, Dee.

Jon is survived by his wife Diane of 43 years; children, Gary Glenn, Gwen Robles, Greer Wells, Gene Glenn, Janell Stovall and Greg Glenn; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his dog, Gus.

Rest in Peace Babe…Dad…Daddy-O…Pops…Grampy. We love you and we’ll miss you.

Please join the family for a celebration of Jon’s life Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at his home.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News