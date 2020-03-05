Obituary | Lenore H. Hafley
Lenore H. Hafley, 82, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 19, 2020.
She was born Dec. 13, 1938 to J. Leonard and Grace Neal. Lenore is survived by two sons; Leonard and Ty Hafley along with 14 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by two sons; Tom E. Hafley and Casey C. Hafley, grandson; TJ Hafley, brothers; John L. and Raymond Neal and parents; John Leonard and Grace Neal.
Lenore loved ranching horses and cattle. She was voted Homecoming Queen during high school and belonged to Little Miss Americans, young women’s group.
Services will be held Saturday, March 14 at New Life Church, located at 419 Harrison St., Kingman, Arizona at 11 a.m. Afterwards a Burial Benediction will be held at Mountain View Cemetery on Stockton Hill Road.
