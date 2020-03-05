OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 05
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Baseball: Vols battle to the end, but fall to Canyon View

Lee Williams junior Dylan Petersen struck out eight and walked three on Wednesday, but the Vols lost 2-1 to Canyon View. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Lee Williams junior Dylan Petersen struck out eight and walked three on Wednesday, but the Vols lost 2-1 to Canyon View. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: March 5, 2020 5:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – It’s never fun to lose a game, but sometimes the experience can help out down the road. The Lee Williams High School baseball team hopes that is the case after a 2-1 setback to Canyon View in nine innings on Wednesday at Dick Grounds Field.

“I thought our guys did a dang good job competing today,” said Vols head coach Patrick O’Boyle. “We’ve been in two kind of lopsided games and it’s good to get tested early. We have to learn from it and rebound from it.”

Lee Williams may have come up short, but it was in the game until the final out. Vols leadoff hitter Dylan Petersen was on third base with just one out, but couldn’t make it home to send the game into the 10th inning.

A lot of that had to do with the Jaguars, who scored on an error in the first inning and then notched the game-winning run in the top of the ninth.

“They’re a very well-coached team,” O’Boyle said. “Nick (Swanson) does a great job with these guys, especially being a first-year program. They’re very talented as a young team. Kudos to them and credit to them for the way they played.”

But some credit should also be given to the Vols defense. There were a number of plays that prevented Canyon View from reaching base or scoring more than one run in the first eight innings.

“We made some really good plays in the field,” O’Boyle said. “Credit to our defense for backing him up and credit Dylan (Petersen) for pounding the zone. He came in and just attacked the zone, and made them hit the ball. They just had one more hit than we did today.”

Petersen finished with eight strikeouts and three walks in seven innings of work. Levi Isaacs entered in relief and struck out three in two innings.

Offensively, Lee Williams sophomore Ethan Klenke tallied two hits and drove in a run, while Robert Paulson, Addis Guzman, Justin Talk and Petersen each finished with a base knock.

The Vols didn’t let the loss bother them much as they went 2-0 on Thursday at the Kingman Invitational. The fast start gave Lee Williams the No. 1 seed and it will play against the winner of Wickenburg and River Valley at 1 p.m. Friday.

The contest will be at Lee Williams though as games are spread out between LWHS and Kingman for bracket play.

“It’s definitely a new concept, but wherever we play we have to show up ready to go,” O’Boyle said. “We have to compete, make adjustments and be better than the other team. We have to play to our standard and things will take care of themselves.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prep Baseball: Vols capture another 4A Grand Canyon Region title
Prep Baseball: Sixth inning proves costly as Vols fall to Vista Grande
Prep Football: Vols use strong 2nd half to beat Mingus for the first time in program history
Prep Football: Vols welcome Flagstaff to town for region clash
Prep Football: Vols end season on the road at Mohave
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News