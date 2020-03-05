Prep Baseball: Vols, Bulldogs and Tigers open play in Kingman Invitational

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School baseball team went a perfect 2-0 in pool play Thursday to earn the No. 1 seed in bracket play at the Kingman Invitional.

Kingman and Kingman Academy went 1-1 in pool play, with the Tigers earning the No. 4 seed and the Bulldogs picking up the No. 11 seed.

The Vols wait for the winner of Wickenburg-River Valley at 1 p.m. Friday, while Academy plays Youngker at 9 a.m. at KHS and Kingman hosts San Luis at 11 a.m. on Friday.