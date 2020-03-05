OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 05
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Baseball: Vols, Bulldogs and Tigers open play in Kingman Invitational

Kingman’s Cam Haller swings at a pitch during the opening day of the Kingman Invitational. Haller and the Bulldogs went 1-1 in pool play and continue action at 11 a.m. Friday against San Luis. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Kingman’s Cam Haller swings at a pitch during the opening day of the Kingman Invitational. Haller and the Bulldogs went 1-1 in pool play and continue action at 11 a.m. Friday against San Luis. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: March 5, 2020 6:42 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School baseball team went a perfect 2-0 in pool play Thursday to earn the No. 1 seed in bracket play at the Kingman Invitional.

photo

Bracket for the 2020 Kingman Invitational. (Courtesy)

Kingman and Kingman Academy went 1-1 in pool play, with the Tigers earning the No. 4 seed and the Bulldogs picking up the No. 11 seed.

The Vols wait for the winner of Wickenburg-River Valley at 1 p.m. Friday, while Academy plays Youngker at 9 a.m. at KHS and Kingman hosts San Luis at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Photo Gallery

Baseball: Kingman Invitational
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Araya's arm, Telford's walk-off put Bulldogs in semifinals
Prep Baseball: Bulldogs clinch spot in 3A State Tourney; Tigers host play-in game
Kingman baseball teams stuck in the middle
Agassi Prep rolls through Colorado River Region tourney
Lee Williams, Basic get early jump at Coca-Cola Classic
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News