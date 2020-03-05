Prep Roundup: Tigers cruise to a pair of wins over Northland Prep

KINGMAN – It took some time, but the Kingman Academy High School baseball team found its offense Wednesday in a doubleheader sweep of Northland Prep. The Tigers won the first game 5-1 and then took the nightcap in grand fashion with a 15-6 victory at Southside Park.

Academy tallied just six hits in the opener, but then exploded for 12 base knocks in the second contest.

Ryan Hurley and Joe Sanfillipo led the Tigers with three hits and two RBIs each in the nightcap, while Hayven Potter went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Wyatt Hall and Gage Edwards also drove in two runs apiece.

Hurley picked up the win on the mound after striking out eight with one walk in six innings. Sanfillipo threw a perfect seventh inning in relief.

Edwards led Academy in the opener with two RBIs, while Logan Stephenson, Hurley and Sanfillipo each drove in a run. The Tigers leaned on a trio of pitchers as Kaden Bean started the game and struck out four in two innings.

Isaac Bridges added three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings and Hall struck out two in 2 2/3 innings.

Academy (4-0) is back in action Thursday through Saturday at the Kingman Invitational.

Softball

Northland Prep 17, Academy 0

At Southside Park, the Lady Tigers mustered just four hits Wednesday in a 17-0 shutout at the hands of the Lady Spartans.

Kiley Holloway led Academy with two hits, highlighted by a double, while Gabi Lobue added two base knocks.

Northland Prep led 7-0 after two innings and ended the game in the sixth inning with nine runs.

The Lady Tigers (1-2) host Lake Havasu (1-0) at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.