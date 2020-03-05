Rants and Raves | March 6, 2020

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

The 2020 presidential race is no laughing matter – “President Trump has a self-deprecating sense of humor.” Trump wouldn’t know humor if it walked up to him and introduced itself to him.

BLM seeks input on burro management plan – Burro overpopulation could be partially curbed if veterinarians from Mohave County would volunteer to geld the male burros. One male can “father” several females in a matter of days whereas one female can only birth one baby in nine months. The veterinarians would get tax writeoffs in addition to good PR.

Bloomberg out, Biden resurgent after Super Tuesday victories – Biden seems to now be following Trump and drinking from the same water trough now. Where Trump rattles off misstatements like a M16, Biden is increasingly lobbing them like a cap gun. Senility seems absent from Sanders so far.

Fire Judge Davis. Who in their right mind lets two obviously non-American citizens walk with a silly ankle bracelet after getting caught with a tractor-trailer filled with $12 million worth of dope? This is an embarrassment. The judge is a fool who should not have a job.

Cats, cats and more cats – Here we go again. Take five cats to the shelter and five more return. Something needs to be done. Why doesn’t the City of Kingman do something about this. It is a big problem.

Rant – Before you make such a bold statement you should see how many animals are truly taken care of by the nonprofit shelters. We volunteered for two years at H.A.L.T., a no-kill shelter. The donations did not meet the cost of food and medical care. The goal was a forever home, not deep pockets.

Drug joke – Drug dealers now are being released after $12.5 million worth of drugs are found. Who in the heck is in charge of this mistake.

Health hazard – When is Kingman going to do something about all the roaming cats in the city and county? I have never lived in a cat infested area like Kingman, these cats eat pigeons and then carry sickness all around the neighborhood.

Stop trying to scare people. Kingnman is a virus so it shouldn’t make a difference. What people should worry about if they get sick in kingman is paying for the 30k helicopter ride to a real hospital close ours savemillions

Why worry about dumb people. if they are dumb enough to give hundreds of thousands of dollars away they shouldn’t have the money in the first place.

Trump failed miserably in his first national crisis with the coronavirus. He continues to lie and place blame onto others because he waited months to form a plan he’s a joke and unfit to lead our country.

Trump deflecting his incompetence in dealing with the Coronavirus with another false statement blaming Obama. Several other countries have conducted over 7,000 test compared to US? Congress passes 8.3 billion for coronavirus instead of $2.5 billion Trump wanted.

Can anyone tell me who keeps interruupting the TV signals. When I lose my signal the TV reads scrambled.