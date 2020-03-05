OFFERS
Sounds of Kingman brings ‘Chris Hiatt Experience’ to town March 21

The “Chris Hiatt Experience” will bring Texas-style blues guitar to the Mohave County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 21. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 4:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Phoenix-based “Chris Hiatt Experience” is coming to Kingman on Saturday, March 21.

The well-known Blues guitar player will perform from 2-5 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds in a concert presented by the The Sounds of Kingman. Admission and parking is free, but seating is limited.

According to a Sounds of Kingman news release, Hiatt plays Blues guitar in the Texas style of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan.

“Chris Hiatt doesn’t just play the guitar. He becomes one,” Portland, Oregon music critic S. P. Clarke wrote after hearing the Montana native play.

Hiatt and his band play about 300 shows a year. They’ve been invited to perform for more than nine years at the Brews and Blues Festival in Laughlin.

“We were extremely fortunate to book him and his band for a Kingman performance,” organizers wrote in the release.

Hiatt has self-produced five albums since his first, critically acclaimed “Dreaming of Miranda” in 1997. He and the group perform several of his own compositions, and their CDs will be on sale at the performance.

“Chris Hiatt Experience” includes Hiatt, Darwin Scott on bass guitar and vocals, and Chris “Crash” Klettke on drums and vocals.

Refreshments including beer, wine, soda and water will be available.

The news release said Sounds of Music is kicking off its 10th year with the special concert.

“Please join us in this, the way Sounds of Kingman has chosen to celebrate our 10th Anniversary - 2010 through 2020,” the group wrote.

Information provided by Sounds of Kingman

