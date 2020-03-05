OFFERS
Take a trip over to the Hackberry General Store

Take a trip out to Hackberry, a microcosm of Route 66 located 26 miles from Kingman. (City of Kingman, Office of Tourism)

Take a trip out to Hackberry, a microcosm of Route 66 located 26 miles from Kingman. (City of Kingman, Office of Tourism)

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: March 5, 2020 3:47 p.m.

Photo ops abound around Hackberry; a rustic store front, the tin-can billboard, nostalgic gas pumps, craggily mountain faces, old blacktop and scenic vistas. Hackberry is a microcosm of Route 66 located 26 miles from Kingman.

Originally operated by the Route 66 artist Bob Waldmire, who traveled the road in his orange 1972 Volkswagen Microbus, the Hackberry General Store is a favored stop among travelers of Old 66. Bob was the unofficial inspiration of Fillmore in the Disney/Pixar movie Cars.

Click here for an article about the Hackberry General Store featured in the Travel section of USA Today on April 20, 2018.

Information received from GoKingman.com.

photo

(City of Kingman, Office of Tourism)

Hackberry, AZ 86411

