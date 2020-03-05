Update| 4 vehicles involved in 2-car collision on Topeka Street in Kingman March 4
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department reports that a white pickup truck failed to stop at a posted stop sign at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 on Topeka Street, resulting in a two-vehicle collision that damaged two additional cars.
According to KPD, the truck was westbound on Topeka Street at a high rate of speed when it failed to stop at the stop sign where Topeka intersects with S. 4th Street.
A smaller, red passenger car was southbound on 4th Street when it crossed the railroad tracks and eventually struck the pickup.
The collision caused the truck to spin out of control, at which time it reportedly struck a parked car in front of a business on Topeka Street.
The parked car was pushed into another parked car, according to a KPD news release.
Speed, on behalf of the pickup truck driver, is believed to be a factor in the incident, KPD wrote in the release.
Police said the driver of the truck was charged for failing to stop at the stop sign.
Information provided by KPD
Related Stories
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Kingman and Mohave County officials eager to start regulating underground water resources
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Arizona confirms man in 20s is state’s 2nd virus case
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Mohave County measures in place for Coronavirus
- Completion date for Kingman Walmart remodel set for mid-April
- Kingman women keep on making history
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Obituary
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Kingman and Mohave County officials eager to start regulating underground water resources
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: