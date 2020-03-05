OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 05
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Update| 4 vehicles involved in 2-car collision on Topeka Street in Kingman March 4

Police and emergency Personnel respond to a collision at Topeka and S. 4th streets. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Police and emergency Personnel respond to a collision at Topeka and S. 4th streets. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 4:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department reports that a white pickup truck failed to stop at a posted stop sign at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 on Topeka Street, resulting in a two-vehicle collision that damaged two additional cars.

According to KPD, the truck was westbound on Topeka Street at a high rate of speed when it failed to stop at the stop sign where Topeka intersects with S. 4th Street.

A smaller, red passenger car was southbound on 4th Street when it crossed the railroad tracks and eventually struck the pickup.

The collision caused the truck to spin out of control, at which time it reportedly struck a parked car in front of a business on Topeka Street.

The parked car was pushed into another parked car, according to a KPD news release.

Speed, on behalf of the pickup truck driver, is believed to be a factor in the incident, KPD wrote in the release.

Police said the driver of the truck was charged for failing to stop at the stop sign.

Information provided by KPD

Related Stories

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
Reader captures two accidents over the weekend
Chinese National killed in Wednesday collision at Pierce Ferry Road
Teenager struck by truck, lost several teeth
In 10 minutes, two crashes
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News