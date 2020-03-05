Walter’s American Dream: From an orphan to the Mayor, one burro’s story of rejection and success

See Related Story New book to tell the story of Walter, Oatman’s orphaned burro

Walter was born next to the old schoolhouse, which happens to be the set of a 1962 epic Western movie, “How the West Was Won.” Baby burros are nothing new to the people of Oatman. They witness the burros’ arrival, name them, and know, as was the case with Walter, when a newborn gets rejected by its mother.

“She was too young,” Kelly Blake said about Walter’s mom. And when a baby burro gets rejected by its mother, it’s pretty much done with the herd. “We hope she will do better next time.”

However, it is not Kelly, but her husband, Brad Blake, whom Walter, now 8 months old, thinks of as his momma. Brad was the one who managed to make the baby finally start eating, saving it from death. And that’s how he talks to Walter during their daily strolls.

“Come on, baby,” he exclaims when Walter gets distracted or starts to pick an argument with other Oatman burros, still not quite sure what to think about this relative newcomer, who lives with people and wears a funny red and blue hat.

“If a mother rejects it, it’s pretty much a death sentence,” Brad said. “Coyotes or mountain lions will take it up really fast.”

When the federal Bureau of Land Management gave them a call with a request in July 2019, Brad and Kelly had no idea they would end up with a growing burro as a roommate. But they took him in, just as they adopted a disabled goat before. Now, Walter lives with the Blakes, in their high-perched yellow house with a beautiful view and three dogs, his best pals. Strategically positioned at his hang out place on the porch, Walter can see all cars, people and burros coming in and out of Oatman.



“He will be twice the size he is now,” Kelly said, petting Walter. “He will also probably live longer than other burros.”

Burros around Oatman usually live about 35 years, but that shorter-than-average life expectancy is due to predators in the surrounding mountains, something that the newly appointed mayor doesn’t have to worry about.

Left alone, Walter wouldn’t have had a chance to survive. He also would not have survived downtown among other male burros, so the arrangement with the Blakes was the best possible scenario.

“We want him to be the ambassador of this town,” Brad said.

Brad and Kelly met and grew up here, in the tiny town with a population of less than 150. Their families run businesses downtown, all focused on tourism. When they take Walter downtown, he enjoys the gift shops filled with friendly faces and hands filled with burro treats.

“He sticks to milk for now,” Brad said. Eventually, he added, they will invest in special food.

Not only do fans follow Walter down the street, they follow him on social media and plan visits to meet the mayor.

Most of them are families with kids who live in the region, but the Kingman Miner also bumped into a man from northern California on a work trip to Vegas, who decided meeting Walter was a must.

There are countless pictures, selfies, greetings and hugs when Walter strolls into town, attracting a following.

“Would you like to take a picture with Walter,” Brad asks, taking time with each visitor. “You can come closer. He is a sweet boy.”

The Blakes hope that Walter’s story – of being rejected and finding a new home – will inspire children and anyone who struggles with obstacles in life.

“We want him to be an emotional support animal,” Blake explained.

Walter’s following on social media is growing and his story will be soon turned into a book. That will only add to the magic of Oatman, a historic mining town beautifully preserved in time. It’s a place, where the American Dream – rising from an orphan to the Mayor – is still alive.

