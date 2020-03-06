Horoscopes | March 6, 2020

Birthdays: Shaquille O’Neal, 48; Connie Britton, 53; D.L. Hughley, 57; Rob Reiner, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Remain unbiased and passive when dealing with friends or relatives. A spa day, romantic getaway or curling up with a good book will help you put things into perspective.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look over your plans, and change whatever needs to be improved in order to keep moving forward. An unwanted change will turn out to be better than anticipated.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Observe someone with more experience, and you’ll pick up valuable information that can help you advance. If you aren’t sure about getting involved in something or about a change at home, take a pass.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Embrace an offer, and explore the possibilities. Getting out and participating in functions or events that are meaningful will lead to interesting connections.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If someone upsets you, don’t retaliate. Concentrate on making money and getting work out of the way, not making expensive purchases to buy someone’s favor or to fight depression.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look out for your interests, do what pleases you and bring about the changes that will improve your life moving forward. Get involved in events with people who offer knowledge, insight and possibilities.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Let your success be your revenge, and forge ahead with confidence. It’s time to do things differently and to stop letting others take advantage of you.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Find a way to channel excess energy into something positive. Honing skills, getting into tiptop shape and living a healthier lifestyle will help build strength, courage and a better future.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider what’s best for you, not what will make someone else happy. A positive change is one that improves your life; don’t make a backward or lateral move.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take control, and follow through with your thoughts and actions. A positive personal change will improve your home life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t agree to something that doesn’t feel right or that puts a dent in a project you can call your own. Avoid stressful situations.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You will achieve more if you refuse to let others interfere. Use your charm and insight to override interference.