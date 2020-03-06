John Nielsen performs a free piano concert in Kingman, Friday, March 13

Award-winning musician John Nielsen returns to the stage for a piano concert at Canyon Community Church, 3270 N. Harvard St. in Kingman at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

Admission is free. Donations are greatly appreciated. Nielsen will sell CDs after the concert.

For more information, visit canyon-church.com.

