Learn about 'Soil Prep and Planting,' Thursday, March 12

Rosebird Gardens presents the last of their Spring Workshop Series, "Soil Prep and Planting".

Andrea will talk you through prepping your soil and planting your starts for the best chance of success at Rosebird Gardens, West of 3rd, 224 E. Beale St. in Kingman from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.

Tickets are $15 and registration is required. For more information, visit rosebirdgardens.com.

