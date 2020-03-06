OFFERS
Learn about 'Soil Prep and Planting,' Thursday, March 12

Rosebird Gardens presents the last of their Spring Workshop Series, "Soil Prep and Planting" at West of 3rd, 224 E. Beale St. in Kingman from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: March 6, 2020 12:14 p.m.

Rosebird Gardens presents the last of their Spring Workshop Series, "Soil Prep and Planting".

Andrea will talk you through prepping your soil and planting your starts for the best chance of success at Rosebird Gardens, West of 3rd, 224 E. Beale St. in Kingman from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.

Tickets are $15 and registration is required. For more information, visit rosebirdgardens.com.

Rosebird Gardens LLC

