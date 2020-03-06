Visit Chloride for their annual 'St. Patrick's Day Celebration,' Saturday, March 14
The Chloride Chamber of Commerce presents their annual "St. Patrick's Day Celebration" starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 14.
Come out for a great time in downtown Chloride. Events include a bake sale, parade, car show, bed and bath race, vendors, professional gun fight, food, a bull whip show, gold panning and more.
Schedule of events:
- 9 a.m. - Bake sale
- 10 a.m. - Parade registration
- 11 a.m. - Bull whip show with Craig Elliott
- 12 p.m. - Parade (down Tennessee Ave)
- 1 p.m. - Shootout with High Desert Drifters Gun Fighting Troop
- 2 p.m. - Parade awards followed directly with raffle drawings
For more information, call 928-565-9777 or e-mail chloridechamber@gmail.com.
Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Chloride to host Bed and Bath Race March 14.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
