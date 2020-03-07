OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 08
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Kingman issues a number of building permits

The City of Kingman issued a wide variety of building permits for the week ending Feb. 27. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued a wide variety of building permits for the week ending Feb. 27. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 7, 2020 8:24 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 27:

– Ambient Edge: 3350 Harrison St., Kingman; annual maintenance; $111.

– Ambient Edge: 3180 Harrison St., Kingman; annual maintenance; $183.

– Ambient Edge: 3116 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; annual maintenance; $195.

– Intrex Corporation: 2540 Wickieup Ave., Kingman; new commercial building; $1,658.

– Metro Fire Equipment: 3396 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $150.

– Aztech Petroleum: 777 W. Beale St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

– Quality West: 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

– Truelove Plumbing: 3900 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $137.

– Taylor Ross: 1425 Broudy Ave., Kingman; $25.

– Mark Fields: 3715 Cantle Drive, Kingman; $25.

– Ambient Edge: 3180 Harrison St., Kingman; annual maintenance; $111.

– Mohave Shadez: 3278 Motherlode Road, Kingman; awnings; $71.

– AZ Sunwest: 2724 Bar Boot St., Kingman; awnings; $110.

– Bradley Kash: 2506 Last Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $828.

– Gary Rucker: 2255 Seneca St., Kingman; detached garage; $391.

– Christine Rossi: 3495 Beaver Road, Kingman; detached garage; $275.

– Len Marcean: 511 Park St., Kingman; detached garage; $712.

– Clear Circuit: 1820 Broudy Drive, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

– Barkhurst Electric: 1959 Dale Evans Way, Kingman; zero dollars.

– Truelove Plumbing:3985 N. Benton St., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Forty Four Construction: 3540 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,992.

– Sequoia Homes: 3655 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,715.

– Long’s Construction: 3327 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $5,214.

– Sequoia Homes: 3730 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,715.

– Angle Homes: 5306 White Tail Circle, Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

– Angle Homes: 4077 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,360.

– Angle Homes: 4137 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– K Squared: 2503 Simms Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $1,443.

– Christopher Wertenberger: 4823 Christy Drive, Kingman; remodel; $53.

– Allen Wayne: 1011 Parkview Ave., Kingman; remodel; $1,281.

– Screenworks: 3806 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; remodel; $252.

– E & R Electric: 3580 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 5:

– MDL Electric: 3232 North Central St., Kingman; contractor.

– Ridge Runner Satellite: 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 6, Kingman; satellite systems.

– Marcos’ Mobile Detailing: 1919 Airfield Ave., Kingman; auto detail.

– Rosa’s Cleaning: 3291 N. Clark St., Kingman; cleaning services.

– E & R Electric: 4248 E. Tomahawk, Kingman; contractor.

– Mer-Maids: 3715 N. Bond St., Kingman; house cleaning.

– Universal Design: 2930 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; retail trade.

– Lotus Loft Photography: 3408 Cypress St., Kingman; photographer.

– Adams Construction: 2502 Veteran Way Clubhouse; general contractor.

– Core Construction: 1880 Office Club Pointe, Suite 201; Colorado Springs; construction.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 28:

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3024 E. Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3013 E. Mescalero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3037 E. Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Mark Hibbert: Lake Havasu City; demo manufactured home.

– Karen Orcutt: 4455 N. Willow Road, Kingman; new 200 amp electrical panel.

– Donald Hasbrook: 18353 N. Peach Drive, Dolan Springs; new 200 amp electrical panel.

– Tri-State Property Development: Scenic; 200 amp electric to well.

– Michael Taghon: 9037 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; 100 amp electric to garage.

– Lance Wagner: 3765 N. Surrey Hills Lane, Lake Havasu City; as-built converted walk-in closet to bathroom by previous owner.

– Ronald Roy: Golden Valley; reroof existing house.

– Mike Armstrong: 614 A Street, Mohave Valley; demo manufactured home, awning and shed.

– Linda Gardner: 3761 E. Shaeffer Ave., Kingman; new electrical service 100 amp.

– Ronald Dekraker: Littlefield; 200 amp electric subpanel to existing garage.

– Perry Trotter: Golden Valley; new gas line.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Licenses & Permits | Nov. 12, 2018
Licenses and Permits | May 21, 2018
Licenses & Permits | April 8, 2019
Licenses & Permits | Jan. 21, 2019
Licenses & Permits | Mohave County issues 24 building permits
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State