City of Kingman issues a number of building permits

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 27:

– Ambient Edge: 3350 Harrison St., Kingman; annual maintenance; $111.

– Ambient Edge: 3180 Harrison St., Kingman; annual maintenance; $183.

– Ambient Edge: 3116 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; annual maintenance; $195.

– Intrex Corporation: 2540 Wickieup Ave., Kingman; new commercial building; $1,658.

– Metro Fire Equipment: 3396 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $150.

– Aztech Petroleum: 777 W. Beale St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

– Quality West: 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

– Truelove Plumbing: 3900 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $137.

– Taylor Ross: 1425 Broudy Ave., Kingman; $25.

– Mark Fields: 3715 Cantle Drive, Kingman; $25.

– Mohave Shadez: 3278 Motherlode Road, Kingman; awnings; $71.

– AZ Sunwest: 2724 Bar Boot St., Kingman; awnings; $110.

– Bradley Kash: 2506 Last Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $828.

– Gary Rucker: 2255 Seneca St., Kingman; detached garage; $391.

– Christine Rossi: 3495 Beaver Road, Kingman; detached garage; $275.

– Len Marcean: 511 Park St., Kingman; detached garage; $712.

– Clear Circuit: 1820 Broudy Drive, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

– Barkhurst Electric: 1959 Dale Evans Way, Kingman; zero dollars.

– Truelove Plumbing:3985 N. Benton St., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Forty Four Construction: 3540 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,992.

– Sequoia Homes: 3655 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,715.

– Long’s Construction: 3327 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $5,214.

– Sequoia Homes: 3730 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,715.

– Angle Homes: 5306 White Tail Circle, Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

– Angle Homes: 4077 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,360.

– Angle Homes: 4137 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– K Squared: 2503 Simms Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $1,443.

– Christopher Wertenberger: 4823 Christy Drive, Kingman; remodel; $53.

– Allen Wayne: 1011 Parkview Ave., Kingman; remodel; $1,281.

– Screenworks: 3806 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; remodel; $252.

– E & R Electric: 3580 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 5:

– MDL Electric: 3232 North Central St., Kingman; contractor.

– Ridge Runner Satellite: 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 6, Kingman; satellite systems.

– Marcos’ Mobile Detailing: 1919 Airfield Ave., Kingman; auto detail.

– Rosa’s Cleaning: 3291 N. Clark St., Kingman; cleaning services.

– E & R Electric: 4248 E. Tomahawk, Kingman; contractor.

– Mer-Maids: 3715 N. Bond St., Kingman; house cleaning.

– Universal Design: 2930 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; retail trade.

– Lotus Loft Photography: 3408 Cypress St., Kingman; photographer.

– Adams Construction: 2502 Veteran Way Clubhouse; general contractor.

– Core Construction: 1880 Office Club Pointe, Suite 201; Colorado Springs; construction.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 28:

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3024 E. Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3013 E. Mescalero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3037 E. Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Mark Hibbert: Lake Havasu City; demo manufactured home.

– Karen Orcutt: 4455 N. Willow Road, Kingman; new 200 amp electrical panel.

– Donald Hasbrook: 18353 N. Peach Drive, Dolan Springs; new 200 amp electrical panel.

– Tri-State Property Development: Scenic; 200 amp electric to well.

– Michael Taghon: 9037 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; 100 amp electric to garage.

– Lance Wagner: 3765 N. Surrey Hills Lane, Lake Havasu City; as-built converted walk-in closet to bathroom by previous owner.

– Ronald Roy: Golden Valley; reroof existing house.

– Mike Armstrong: 614 A Street, Mohave Valley; demo manufactured home, awning and shed.

– Linda Gardner: 3761 E. Shaeffer Ave., Kingman; new electrical service 100 amp.

– Ronald Dekraker: Littlefield; 200 amp electric subpanel to existing garage.

– Perry Trotter: Golden Valley; new gas line.