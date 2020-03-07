City of Kingman issues a number of building permits
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 27:
– Ambient Edge: 3350 Harrison St., Kingman; annual maintenance; $111.
– Ambient Edge: 3180 Harrison St., Kingman; annual maintenance; $183.
– Ambient Edge: 3116 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; annual maintenance; $195.
– Intrex Corporation: 2540 Wickieup Ave., Kingman; new commercial building; $1,658.
– Metro Fire Equipment: 3396 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $150.
– Aztech Petroleum: 777 W. Beale St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.
– Quality West: 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.
– Truelove Plumbing: 3900 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $137.
– Taylor Ross: 1425 Broudy Ave., Kingman; $25.
– Mark Fields: 3715 Cantle Drive, Kingman; $25.
– Ambient Edge: 3180 Harrison St., Kingman; annual maintenance; $111.
– Mohave Shadez: 3278 Motherlode Road, Kingman; awnings; $71.
– AZ Sunwest: 2724 Bar Boot St., Kingman; awnings; $110.
– Bradley Kash: 2506 Last Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $828.
– Gary Rucker: 2255 Seneca St., Kingman; detached garage; $391.
– Christine Rossi: 3495 Beaver Road, Kingman; detached garage; $275.
– Len Marcean: 511 Park St., Kingman; detached garage; $712.
– Clear Circuit: 1820 Broudy Drive, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
– Barkhurst Electric: 1959 Dale Evans Way, Kingman; zero dollars.
– Truelove Plumbing:3985 N. Benton St., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
– Forty Four Construction: 3540 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,992.
– Sequoia Homes: 3655 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,715.
– Long’s Construction: 3327 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $5,214.
– Sequoia Homes: 3730 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,715.
– Angle Homes: 5306 White Tail Circle, Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.
– Angle Homes: 4077 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,360.
– Angle Homes: 4137 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.
– K Squared: 2503 Simms Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $1,443.
– Christopher Wertenberger: 4823 Christy Drive, Kingman; remodel; $53.
– Allen Wayne: 1011 Parkview Ave., Kingman; remodel; $1,281.
– Screenworks: 3806 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; remodel; $252.
– E & R Electric: 3580 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 5:
– MDL Electric: 3232 North Central St., Kingman; contractor.
– Ridge Runner Satellite: 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 6, Kingman; satellite systems.
– Marcos’ Mobile Detailing: 1919 Airfield Ave., Kingman; auto detail.
– Rosa’s Cleaning: 3291 N. Clark St., Kingman; cleaning services.
– E & R Electric: 4248 E. Tomahawk, Kingman; contractor.
– Mer-Maids: 3715 N. Bond St., Kingman; house cleaning.
– Universal Design: 2930 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; retail trade.
– Lotus Loft Photography: 3408 Cypress St., Kingman; photographer.
– Adams Construction: 2502 Veteran Way Clubhouse; general contractor.
– Core Construction: 1880 Office Club Pointe, Suite 201; Colorado Springs; construction.
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 28:
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3024 E. Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3013 E. Mescalero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3037 E. Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Mark Hibbert: Lake Havasu City; demo manufactured home.
– Karen Orcutt: 4455 N. Willow Road, Kingman; new 200 amp electrical panel.
– Donald Hasbrook: 18353 N. Peach Drive, Dolan Springs; new 200 amp electrical panel.
– Tri-State Property Development: Scenic; 200 amp electric to well.
– Michael Taghon: 9037 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; 100 amp electric to garage.
– Lance Wagner: 3765 N. Surrey Hills Lane, Lake Havasu City; as-built converted walk-in closet to bathroom by previous owner.
– Ronald Roy: Golden Valley; reroof existing house.
– Mike Armstrong: 614 A Street, Mohave Valley; demo manufactured home, awning and shed.
– Linda Gardner: 3761 E. Shaeffer Ave., Kingman; new electrical service 100 amp.
– Ronald Dekraker: Littlefield; 200 amp electric subpanel to existing garage.
– Perry Trotter: Golden Valley; new gas line.
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
- Kingman and Mohave County officials eager to start regulating underground water resources
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Arizona confirms man in 20s is state’s 2nd virus case
- Obituary
- New book to tell the story of Walter, Oatman’s orphaned burro
- BLM seeks comment on management plan for Black Mountain wild burro herd
- Traffic detection camera installation starts March 9 in Kingman
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Obituary
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Kingman and Mohave County officials eager to start regulating underground water resources
- Obituary
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: