Golden Valley woman charged with ‘cruel mistreatment of an animal’
KINGMAN – Angela Jeannine Shubert, 51, has been charged with cruel mistreatment of an animal, a Class 6 felony, and will appear in the court of Judge Doug Camacho at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12.
The charge, according to court documents, alleges that on or between the first and twentieth days of February 2020, in the vicinity of Golden Valley, Shubert “intentionally or knowingly subjects any animal to cruel mistreatment.”
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a property in the 5600 block of Lead Street in Golden Valley in reference to an animal welfare check Wednesday, Feb. 19. Deputies say 10 horses were found alive but malnourished, and one horse was found dead, on the property.
Law enforcement also said the animals' food and water buckets were empty and three of the 10 horses were in a severe state of malnutrition and starvation, with the other seven in various states of emaciation.
The 10 horses were seized and removed from the property
Shubert was reportedly not home at the time. Detectives drafted and executed a search warrant on Thursday, Feb. 20 and Shubert was later arrested and taken into custody.
