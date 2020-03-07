Key Club’s Kingman sock drive benefits homeless veterans
KINGMAN – Key Club, a high school service organization sponsored by Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis, recently held a sock drive benefiting homeless veterans.
Key Club performs acts of community service, with members also learning leadership skills by running meetings, planning projects and holding elected leadership positions at multiple levels.
The Key Club chose to give the socks to homeless veterans through the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council. The knowledge and experience gained through the effort “has the Key Club excited to do the drive again,” a news release noted. The next drive is set for October.
Information provided by Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis
