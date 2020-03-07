OFFERS
Kingman City Planning and Zoning Commission considers rezone March 10

Laurie DeVries, center, and Vickie Kress will each receive plaques of appreciation for their work on and dedication to the City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission. (Miner file photo)

Laurie DeVries, center, and Vickie Kress will each receive plaques of appreciation for their work on and dedication to the City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 7, 2020 8:42 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a rezoning request for two parcels of property from rural residential to commercial service business at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday, March 10 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The request comes from applicant Gregory Seitz and property owner Michael Seitz.

They are asking for a rezone of two separate parcels of land.

The first is just shy of an acre, described as a portion of Lake Mohave Country Club Estates, and is located southwest of the intersection of N. Bank Street and Gordon Drive.

The second, 1.92-acre parcel is described as a portion of Shangri-La Estates, southeast of the intersection of N. Bank Street and Gordon.

The only other item of business set to go before commissioners is the presentation of plaques of appreciation to commissioners Laurie DeVries and Vickie Kress for their dedication to the commission.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

