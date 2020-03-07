OFFERS
Kingman Miner Review: ‘Call of the Wild’ is family friendly version of harsh Yukon tale

Harrison Ford appears in a scene from “Call of the Wild.” (IMDb photo)

Harrison Ford appears in a scene from "Call of the Wild." (IMDb photo)

Fionda Williams-Brock - Miner Movie Reviewer
Originally Published: March 7, 2020 8:29 p.m.

Call of the Wild is the iconic tale of Buck, the bourgeois house dog turned feral sled dog who lives among wolves in the Klondike. Originally brought to the big screen in 1923, the film would be remade repeatedly with debonair leading men like Clark Gable and Charlton Heston. Based on Jack London’s novel, it is now remixed in 2020 with sweeping vistas, a CGI-dog and Harrison Ford.

A better descriptor would be “adapted from” the iconic tale as the story is completely changed from London’s novel. Animated Buck is happy at his sprawling family home in California. He lives a carefree life but one night he goes from house pooch to sled dog when he is kidnapped and sent to Alaska to pull a Postal Service sled led by Perrault and his wife, Françoise. Buck experienced abuse at the hand of the kidnappers but Perrault and his wife teach Buck how to be part of a team. A fight with the alpha dog and inspiration from his CGI spirit-wolf promotes Buck to pack leader with the enthusiastic respect of his misfit team of pound puppies. Due to budget cuts, the Postal Sled is shut down with the arrival of the telegram; Buck and his team are returned to the pound yard. Some villainous city slickers appear in the town to buy Buck and his team. Fueled with gold fever and no tundra experience, they lead off into the dangers of the spring thaw and return for vengeance on Buck and Thornton (Ford) when things don’t go their way.

The Call of the Wild | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios by 20th Century Studios

There was something to be said about the extraordinary feats of human’s best friend charging across the screen to save their favorite kid, farmer, cowboy or co-dogs. Lassie, Old Yeller, Beethoven, Sounder, Benji, Toto, Cujo – all dogs that taught us the power, dedication and respect of actual dogs. A child in the theater repeatedly asked his adult, “Is that a real dog?” and another child stared blankly at her mother when asked if she liked the dogs. While the scenery was well-designed, the overindulgent animated features of the dogs failed to charge even a child’s imagination. The remastered plot is creative but the CG-quality undermines the vision.

This is a family friendly version of the harsh Yukon tale, which deserved a different title. For purists of the classic, Françoise is replaced with female Canadian Ojibway actress, Cara Gee. She is refreshing and earns Buck’s salvation from drowning. As well, no dogs die, the trio who abuse the sled dogs have their roles reversed with Hal as the ringleader, and there is no massacre of Pete, John and Hans – because the film eliminates Pete and Hans – and there is one Native/First Nations member, Edenshaw (Michael Horse), who is helpful and benevolent, in addition to Gee.

For people who love a happy tale and don’t mind animated animals that are not well-designed: 4 out of 5 Mushers.

Purists of the Classic or other Adaptations: 3 out of 5 Sleds.

