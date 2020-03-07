Kingman Municipal Airport Advisory Commission to discuss standards, policies

KINGMAN – The Airport Advisory Commission will discuss abandoned aircraft best practices, and airport minimum standards and policies, at the meeting set for 3 p.m. Monday, March 9 in council chambers, 310 N. 4th St.

The meeting will begin with reports from business park and airport staff.

Commissioners will also review their new mission statement, and the work being done on the airport’s website and social media accounts. Staff will update commissioners on the rail operations at the industrial park.

Under new business, the commission will discuss abandoned aircraft. According to the agenda, there are several parked and abandoned aircraft on the airfield at Kingman Municipal Airport. Commissioners could take action on the matter.

The Commission will also discuss minimum airport standards and policies. That discussion will be led by Steve Johnston, airport general manager.

