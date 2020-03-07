OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, March 07
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Municipal Airport Advisory Commission to discuss standards, policies

The Airport Advisory Commission will receive an update on rail operations at the Kingman Industrial Park on Monday, March 9. (Miner file photo)

The Airport Advisory Commission will receive an update on rail operations at the Kingman Industrial Park on Monday, March 9. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 7, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Airport Advisory Commission will discuss abandoned aircraft best practices, and airport minimum standards and policies, at the meeting set for 3 p.m. Monday, March 9 in council chambers, 310 N. 4th St.

The meeting will begin with reports from business park and airport staff.

Commissioners will also review their new mission statement, and the work being done on the airport’s website and social media accounts. Staff will update commissioners on the rail operations at the industrial park.

Under new business, the commission will discuss abandoned aircraft. According to the agenda, there are several parked and abandoned aircraft on the airfield at Kingman Municipal Airport. Commissioners could take action on the matter.

The Commission will also discuss minimum airport standards and policies. That discussion will be led by Steve Johnston, airport general manager.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Airport Advisory Commission to discuss website, land use
Airport Advisory Commission to consider grant project list
Airport commission to discuss dross site
Airport Advisory Commission to evaluate capital improvement plan
Airport Advisory Commission tackles rates, lease terms
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State