Kingman Police Department applications are rolling in, mitigating staff shortages

KINGMAN – Chief Bob DeVries of the Kingman Police Department says KPD continued to face an uphill battle in regards to staffing in 2019, but that the issue is now seeing mitigation.

DeVries provided Kingman City Council with a snapshot of KPD’s annual report at the Tuesday, March 3 meeting. The department responded to 35,734 calls for service and officer-initiated activity in 2019, a 15% decline from 2018. DeVries explained that staffing shortages over the past year impacted KPD’s ability to be proactive as opposed to reactive. DeVries told council that traffic division staff was cut by 25%.

“Locally, it impacted specialty units that included gang enforcement, street-level narcotics, traffic and school resource officers,” the report states, noting that the last impact resulted in the cancellation of the Junior Police Academy.

The report also states that DUI-related arrests suffered the greatest toll as a result of staffing shortages. Those arrests dropped 48% over the course of the year. Traffic contacts, citations and warnings dropped by 34% in 2019. Traffic accidents still dropped by 12%, which was reportedly the first decline in that category in two years.

KPD has initiated a new recruiting effort to address staffing shortages, borrowing from successful recruiting tactics devised by police in New Zealand to attract young recruits.

As a result of that effort and its new recruitment team, DeVries said the department currently has 33 applications for its quarterly testing that begins in April. Of those 33 applicants, 26 have passed the initial review and will continue the testing process.



Other items of interest from the chief’s presentation and associated report included a 33% drop in robberies; 5% drop in burglaries; and a 1% drop in theft. However, sexual assault cases rose by 30%; aggravated assault by 16% and vehicle theft by 12%.

There was also a 46% increase in arson-related brush fires in 2019, but KPD reports that the individual responsible was identified and arrested. Another notable decline was in domestic violence calls, which dropped by 17% from the previous year.

Also addressed was the clearance rate for major crimes. DeVries said KPD had an 83% clearance rate in 2019, compared to a national average of 62%.

“That, again, is something this community can be very proud of,” the chief told council. “If bad things are occurring in our community, our rate of being able to identify, apprehend those involved and make an arrest is extremely high compared to the rest of the country.”

The chief also spoke about KPD receiving accreditation status with the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. He noted that KPD was one of the first three law enforcement agencies in Arizona to receive accreditation, which entails meeting 174 best practices for law enforcement.