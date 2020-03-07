Kingman's Beale Street Theater offers Shakespeare with a twist March 14 and March 21

KINGMAN – Three performers, two weekends of performances and a one-of-a-kind Shakespeare experience is coming to Metcalfe Park by way of The Beale Street Theater and “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).”

The play is authored by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. Bob Blake, the production’s director, said it is not a normal Shakespeare production.

“It’s kind of like an impromptu mashup of all the plays,” Blake said, adding that performers will be acting as if they’re running their lines for the first time.

Those refined soliloquies so prominently featured in typical Shakespeare plays won’t have a role in the upcoming production. However, the production does include a mention of all 37 Shakespeare plays, with several prominently featured.

“The cool thing about the play is it has all of the plays in it, all 37,” Blake said. “However, they’re not all given the same amount of credence. Essentially, some the actors parody, others are just mentioned. The ones that are most prominently featured are ones that a lot of people know, such as ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ ‘Hamlet.’ Those are the main ones that get a lot of stage time.”

The play includes humor and themes not necessarily suited for children, but is something that grandma and grandpa will still enjoy.



And the entirety of the 90- to 120-minute production is performed by just three actors. The talented cast is comprised of Christal Hartley, Matt Lambert and Lucas Youngerberg.



“When we picked the three cast members, we picked people with a lot of talent,” Blake said. “It also helped that they had a deep resume in acting.”

Due to the small cast size and large amount of material covered in the production, Blake said the performance will entail actors taking a role for one minute before switching to another just one minute later. That means constant costume changes, and changes to accents, posture and more. “It’s supposed to be rapid fire,” Blake said.

Blake noted that it’s clear the authors of the play had a deep appreciation and understanding of Shakespeare, but that audience members won’t need to share those qualities to thoroughly enjoy the production.

“You can absolutely hate Shakespeare in high school, and this will make it fun,” the director said, adding that the play will do away with presumptions about Shakespeare and his work. “It’s been too often presumed that people who enjoy Shakespeare are snobby, pretentious and all that stuff. This play goes to great lengths to make fun of those people.”

Performances are set for Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St., at noon and 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 and Saturday, March 21.

Tickets cost $12, and can be purchased at This and That Antiques, 534 Beale St., or https://www.bealestreettheater.com/tickets/.

“I thought it would be fun to do it in the traditional Shakespeare way,” Blake said of the performance taking place outdoors at Metcalfe Park. “We always associated plays as being at night, however, during his day it would have been way too expensive with candles and also an eminent fire hazard because everything was made out of wood in England.”

Blake and his cast aim to make the production a memorable experience for the Kingman community. To do so, they’ll involve the crowd as much as possible.

“Those are definitely memory makers,” Blake said. “We hope this makes Beale Street Theater even more approachable than we already are.”

Another goal, he said, is “to be funny at all costs.”