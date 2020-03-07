Kingman's Larson Lifeskill Honorees announced
Originally Published: March 7, 2020 8:41 p.m.
Larson Lifeskill winners for February are Mareli Soto, Dacian VanSchoyck, Nathan Bergman, Audrey Hawes and Adam West.
The lifeskill the students demonstrated was courage. Students show courage by simulating the climbing of a mountain (Eiffel Tower playground climber).
They are not afraid to tackle challenges, take risks and try new things.
