Kingman's Larson Lifeskill Honorees announced

Larson Lifeskill winners for February are, top from left, Mareli Soto, Dacian VanSchoyck and Nathan Bergman; and bottom from left, Audrey Hawes and Adam West. (Larson Lifeskill courtesy photo)

Larson Lifeskill winners for February are, top from left, Mareli Soto, Dacian VanSchoyck and Nathan Bergman; and bottom from left, Audrey Hawes and Adam West. (Larson Lifeskill courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 7, 2020 8:41 p.m.

Larson Lifeskill winners for February are Mareli Soto, Dacian VanSchoyck, Nathan Bergman, Audrey Hawes and Adam West.

The lifeskill the students demonstrated was courage. Students show courage by simulating the climbing of a mountain (Eiffel Tower playground climber).

They are not afraid to tackle challenges, take risks and try new things.

