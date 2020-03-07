Miner Editorial | Kingman City Council raises are fine; just make sure they earn them

Kingman City Council gave future council members a raise last month.

And if the current council members decide to run for re-election and win, that equates to giving themselves a raise. And that rubs some people the wrong way, as calls and correspondence to the Miner indicate.

Can they really give themselves a raise? And if they can, who has the audacity to do that? Council members David Wayt, SueAnn Mello Keener, Deana Nelson and Ken Watkins voted in favor, and Jamie Scott Stehly and Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter voted against.

But to keep things in perspective, we’re not talking about a lot of money here.

Council members make $6,000 per year now, and the pay will increase to $8,400 per year for all seats by 2023. The mayor’s salary will increase from $9,600 per year to $11,700 per year after the 2020 election.

And to be clear, the council members didn’t technically give themselves a raise. They’ll face the voters again before the salary hike kicks in, as the seats rotate through the next two General Election cycles.

It’s also worth noting that the current salaries haven’t increased since Bill Clinton was president. Twenty years is a long time to go without a bump.

And, according to Mayor Jen Miles, the increases will bring the council and mayoral salaries more in line with other cities.

That said, the council meets just 24 times a year. That works out to $350 per meeting when the raise kicks in. Not bad for a night’s work, assuming all they do is attend the meetings.

But if they want to do the job right, there’s a lot more work and a lot more time involved.

A good city council member is always working.

Countless phone calls; people bending their ear in the store and on the street. The long hours perusing documents and researching issues and talking to city staff in advance of council meetings. Attending workshops, checking construction projects, lobbying state officials.

When a good council member drives down the street he or she is counting potholes; when they walk down the sidewalk they pick up litter; when the Rotary Club calls, they show up and speak at the next meeting. And when they go out of town, they’re taking notes on how other places get things done.

Nobody runs for Kingman City Council, goes to the trouble of winning an election, and offers themselves up for public scrutiny, for the money. Not for $6,000. And not for $8,400.

They want to make a difference, to improve their community, maybe right some wrongs. That’s why they call it “serving” on council.

The raise is not excessive. It’s not illegal. And it’s long overdue.

Still, voters need to hold council members accountable. It’s not impossible that a council member could simply show up twice a month for meetings, listen, vote, and cash the check. The voters need to make sure they earn their pay.