Mohave County seeks Society of Civil Engineers’ landmark designation for Route 66

KINGMAN – Perhaps the most amazing thing about U.S. Highway 66 is the fact that it doesn’t exist, says Jim Hinckley, a local travel guru and a big Route 66 enthusiast. At least, not officially.

“The feds removed it from the list of highways in 1985,” Hinckley told the Miner after he heard Mohave County is applying to have a 48-mile segment of the highway designated as a Historic Civil Engineering Landmark by the American Society of Civil Engineers. The designation would apply to the stretch from Topock to McConnico, which is maintained by the county.

“Of course, it’s a great idea,” he added. “Route 66 is beloved all over the world.”

The evanescent nature of Route 66, which was once the main road connecting Chicago and Los Angeles, is one of 100 reasons the Mohave County Public Works Department provided in the application, building the case for the landmark designation. The application lauds the length of highway as not only “an artery of transportation,” but “an agent of social transformation” and “a remnant of America’s past.”

The application was approved by the county board of supervisors and submitted on Feb. 21. If approved, it would become the fourth such landmark in the state, joining engineering marvels like Roosevelt Dam, the Hohokam canal system in Phoenix, and the Navajo Bridge in Coconino County.

“It is hands down the most famous road in the world,” said Leslie Henley, engineering manager at Public Works and the main author of the application, which includes the entire history of the 48-mile stretch.

According to Hinckley, it’s the part of Route 66 which features “the sharpest curves” and the “steepest grades” of the nearly 2,500-mile route connecting Chicago and Los Angeles and known as the “Mother Road.”

The route is also renowned for its beauty, Hinckley said. “Route 66 is so beautiful that even a blind person can’t take a bad photo.”

It’s also notable for how little has changed in the segment of highway, part of the original 1926 alignment.

“It is the longest remaining stretch of Route 66 in all of the eight Route 66 states,” Henley added.

The American Society of Civil Engineers’ Historic Civil Engineering Landmark Program recognizes historically significant local, national and international civil engineering projects, everything from dams and canals to bridges and buildings, including landmarks like the Eiffel Tower.

To date, more than 200 projects worldwide have earned the ASCE’s Landmark designation, one that illustrates the creativity and innovative spirit of civil engineers.

Through dedication ceremonies, historical markers and an online public registry the program aims to increase public appreciation of civil engineering contributions to the progress of society while encouraging the preservation of significant historic civil engineering works, and fostering the inclusion of civil engineering landmark information in encyclopedias, guidebooks and maps. Almost always performed under challenging conditions, each of these engineering feats represents the achievement of what was considered an impossible dream.

And an impossible dream it was. A child of the gold rush, urgent and reckless, Route 66 linked the West with the rest of the nation. It started in the 1850s with the construction of the Beale Wagon Road.

“It was the Southwest’s first federal road construction project,” Henley wrote in the application. “Lt. Edward Fitzgerald Beale, along with a crew of 100 men and 22 camels, built the first federal highway in the Southwest, without electricity or internal combustion engines, using only human and animal-powered tools and implements.”

“How they cut through the mountains with the equipment that was available at the time” is amazing, Hinckley said. “They were really pushing the edge of technology of that time.”

But that was only the beginning. More than 150 years later, Route 66 remains a monument to both the development of the American Southwest, and the development of the U.S. transportation system.

In 1916, the road got federalized and given a route number – 66.

“Under that number, as the celebrated Route 66 connecting Chicago with Los Angeles, it would become America’s most famous road,” Henley said.

As opposed to new highways, old Route 66 follows the natural curves of the landscape, working with nature, not fighting it. Mohave County maintains a stretch of the old road, with the historic mining town of Oatman at its heart. It is one of the best examples in the region of nostalgia tourism, which relies on all things old, taking care of them and looking for new ways to use them and promote them.

Joshua Noble, deputy director of economic development and tourism for the City Of Kingman, said an ASCE landmark designation would be another feather in the area’s hat.

“All these things matter,” he told the Miner. “It adds to the fascination.”

Both the City of Kingman and Mohave County promote Route 66-based tourism, making sure the old Route 66 properly signed and marketed.

Once again, the highway is viewed as road of opportunity.

Route 66 allowed an estimated 500,000 Great Depression and dust storm refugees of the 1930s to chase their American Dream west, mirroring the covered wagons of a few generation earlier. Both migrations contributed significantly to the development of the nation.