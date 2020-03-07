Obituary | Judy Ann Burton
Judy Ann Burton passed away Feb. 27, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona. She was born Nov. 28, 1953 in Warren, Ohio to Ernest Richard and Dorothy Louise Smith. She moved from Sunnyvale, California in 1987 and has been a resident of Kingman since.
Judy was a very hard-working mother, employed by Maverick and later Byers Liquor, until she retired in 1994. She loved her daughter and granddaughter so very much. She loved to play board games and spend lots of time with her family. Judy also had a love for seafood.
Judy is survived by her brother, Phil (Kathy) Smith; daughters, Margaret (Chad) Willoughby and Tina Parker (Stuart Ross); and granddaughters, Ashley, Amrey and Ally.
No services are scheduled at this time.
