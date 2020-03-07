Prep Baseball: Vols fall in title game of Kingman Invitational

KINGMAN – Try as it might, sometimes a squad just can’t find success offensively. That was the case for the Lee Williams High School baseball team on Saturday as it mustered just one hit in an 8-0 loss to Gila Ridge in the championship of the Kingman Invitational

“We just didn’t come out and execute,” said Vols head coach Patrick O’Boyle. “(Gila Ridge) did a nice job of attacking our hitters and we put some balls in play right at them. They made plays and we had trouble finding the strike zone early. We walked way too many guys. Anytime you give away free bases like that, it’s never going to equate to good things defensively.

“But we’ve had a long week and we’ve learned a lot,” O’Boyle continued. “We have another big week coming up and we have to put this one behind us and move forward.”

The Vols struggled mightily with free passes as they walked eight batters and hit one to allow the Hawks to find early success. Lee Williams trailed 4-0 after the first inning and the deficit increased to 7-0 after the second.

It also didn’t help that Rye Samson’s single in the bottom of the third was the Vols’ first and only hit of the game.

“Things just didn’t go our way today and that’s part of the game,” O’Boyle said. “That’s something we have to learn and adjust with, but at the same time, we’re looking forward to a new week and moving forward.”

Lee Williams (2-1) is back at home at 3 p.m. Tuesday against Coconino (0-1) in the 4A Grand Canyon Region opener for both teams.

Semifinals

Lee Williams 4, Academy 3

At KHS, the Vols overcame four scoreless innings Saturday to hold off Kingman Academy 4-3 in the semifinals of the Kingman Invitational.



“I was proud of our kids for handling adversity, doing things and keep battling,” O’Boyle said. “But that’s part of the game – you have to stay focused, stay locked in and be ready to make a play. That’s what we did and we were fortunate to come out on top there.”

Lee Williams entered the bottom of the fifth inning facing a do-or-die situation as they faced a 1-0 deficit in the final frame of the tournament contest.

The Vols came through with a run to force extra innings, but international tiebreaker rules applied and put a runner on second to begin the sixth.

That’s when the real fun began as Academy and Lee Williams each traded runs in the sixth and seventh before the Vols loaded the bases and won it in walk-off fashion to advance to the championship.

“It was a fantastic game, well played on both sides,” said Tigers head coach Bill McCord. “I’m not disappointed. It comes down to who’s going to make the mistake and obviously we made that. Both good programs. Both respectable. The kids played really well this weekend.”

Academy’s path to the semifinals included a 5-3 win over Youngker and a 6-1 victory over Page on Friday, which led them to a close game Saturday.

“I’m very pleased to get this far,” McCord said. “This was the seventh game in four days. It’s a lot of baseball. They’re worn out and the pitching is worn out. I think Wyatt (Hall) threw fantastic.”

Hall went the distance for the Tigers, throwing 96 pitches over seven innings with six strikeouts and three walks.

Academy (4-0, 1-0 3A West Region) hosts Page (4-0, 2-0 3A North Region) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.