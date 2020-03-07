OFFERS
Pro bass tourney set for Lake Havasu March 12-14

Professional bass anglers will be fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass in Lake Havasu this week during a three-day Fishing League Worldwide tournament. (Photo by Cliff, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2VUcSfC)

Originally Published: March 7, 2020 7:38 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Professional bass anglers will be casting in Lake Havasu this week, with tens of thousands of dollars on the line. The Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) 2020 Toyota Series Lake Havasu tournament runs Thursday through Saturday, March 12-14.

According to a news release, the three-day tournament will feature the best regional bass-fishing pros and co-anglers casting for a top prize of up to $65,000, plus a $35,000 bonus if the winner is a qualified Phoenix Boat bass boat owner.

According to Arizona pro Joe Uribe Jr., of Surprise, the Lake Havasu fishery is healthy, and there are gobs of bass to be caught. Uribe has four top-10 finishes, including two wins, in Toyota Series events on Lake Havasu.

“We’ve got another full moon coming up (March 9], and it’s going to be full-blown spawn come tournament time,” said Uribe. “The smallmouth were up even a couple weeks ago when the water was in the upper 50s. Now the water temperature is already in the low 60s, and the first wave of largemouth are up. I imagine fishing is going to be really good.”

Uribe, in strategizing for another win, has set his goal at 18 to 20 pounds per day. He predicts the cut will fall on about 16 pounds per day and expects a traffic jam of pros in the 13- to 14-pound range. He also said that he wouldn’t be surprised to see a limit or two in the neighborhood of 25 pounds.

Wind and homework may play a role in the outcome. “To do well in this event you’re going to have to mark several good, quality largemouth on beds and catch some smallmouth,” the Arizona pro said. “If it gets windy, that’s going to make it difficult to sight-fish. Guys can traditionally fish with jigs and drop-shots. Reaction baits can always catch them if the wind permits it. If it is flat calm, finesse baits are going to dominate.”

The Toyota Series at Lake Havasu is the first of three regular-season qualifiers for anglers competing in the Western Division.

Anglers take off from Windsor Beach, Lake Havasu State Park, 699 London Bridge Road in Lake Havasu City, at 7 a.m. daily. Weigh-ins are at Windsor Beach at 3 p.m. Takeoffs and weigh-ins are free and open to the public.

In Toyota Series regular-season competition, payouts are based on the number of participants competing, scaling up for every 20 boats over 160 and scaling down for every boat below 160. With a full field, pros will fish for a top prize of up to $65,000.

Information provided by Fishing League Worldwide

