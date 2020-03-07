OFFERS
Sun, March 08
Rants and Raves | March 8, 2020

Originally Published: March 7, 2020 9:17 p.m.

Four-year mayoral terms – I’d be happy to have the current mayor serve for four years. However, please use a microphone at public speaking events. You are soft-spoken and no one can hear you.

Stop trying to scare people. Kingman is a virus so it shouldn’t make a difference. What people should worry about if they get sick in Kingman is paying for the $30k helicopter ride ...

Why worry about dumb people. If they are dumb enough to give hundreds of thousands of dollars away they shouldn’t have the money in the first place.

Trump failed miserably in his first national crisis with the coronavirus. He continues to lie and place blame onto others because he waited for months to form a plan.

William Ressegue’s Walmart Scan and Go letter to the editor – William, I agree whole-heartedly. I refuse to use self-checkout in any store. I see self-checkout as a way to replace human workers with robotic technology.

Can anyone tell me who keeps interrupting the TV signals. When I lose my signal the TV reads scrambled.

Trump deflecting his incompetence in dealing with the coronavirus with another false statement blaming Obama. Several other countries have conducted over 7,000 tests compared to U.S.? Congress passes $8.3 billion for coronavirus instead of $2.5 billion Trump wanted.

Supervisors were either hasty or possibly have short-sighted reasons to support mining. It seems there is a new whistleblower complaint involving environmental protection, which needs honest investigating before considering mining here.

Martha McSally prescription drug pricing legislation – McSally’s votes have harmed people with pre-existing conditions. Her votes have blocked any real attempts to restrict drug companies. Don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining, Martha.

William Ressegue’s Walmart Scan and Go letter to the editor– Would add even if you try Scan and Go you still spend 30 minutes because the scanner inevitably malfunctions and you wait for a harried employee to come. You don’t even get a discount.

I’m watching airlines sanitize airplanes for coronavirus. Why don’t they do that anyway? Flu is also a serious problem. We pay them enough. The high contact areas on airplanes should be sanitized daily.

Capitalism has been commandeered by the wealthy and their lobbyists and attorneys to keep the average person in the lower tiers of society. Just look at Washington DC from the top down. The political parties aid and abet this practice.

