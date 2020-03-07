Traffic detection camera installation starts March 9 in Kingman
KINGMAN – Contractors will install traffic detection cameras along Stockton Hill Road at Detroit and Sycamore avenues starting Monday, March 9.
The City wrote in a news release that the new systems greatly improve service to residents, reduce delays caused by broken loops and reduce signal maintenance costs.
“This results in long-term, overall cost savings to the community,” the City continued. “These detection cameras also detect motorcyclists and bicyclists easier than the traditional traffic loops, therefore increasing overall safety to our traveling public.”
However, the cameras cannot be used for traffic violation enforcement, and don’t record or save video.
Crews are expected to finish the installation next week. Traffic control and reduced speeds will be in place while work is completed.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
- Kingman and Mohave County officials eager to start regulating underground water resources
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Arizona confirms man in 20s is state’s 2nd virus case
- Kingman women keep on making history
- Mohave County measures in place for Coronavirus
- Completion date for Kingman Walmart remodel set for mid-April
- Fields of Dreams: Hemp operation underway near Dolan Springs
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Obituary
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
- Kingman and Mohave County officials eager to start regulating underground water resources
- Obituary
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: