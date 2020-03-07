Traffic detection camera installation starts March 9 in Kingman

KINGMAN – Contractors will install traffic detection cameras along Stockton Hill Road at Detroit and Sycamore avenues starting Monday, March 9.

The City wrote in a news release that the new systems greatly improve service to residents, reduce delays caused by broken loops and reduce signal maintenance costs.

“This results in long-term, overall cost savings to the community,” the City continued. “These detection cameras also detect motorcyclists and bicyclists easier than the traditional traffic loops, therefore increasing overall safety to our traveling public.”

However, the cameras cannot be used for traffic violation enforcement, and don’t record or save video.

Crews are expected to finish the installation next week. Traffic control and reduced speeds will be in place while work is completed.

Information provided by the City of Kingman