Vols baseball team finds time for the community
KINGMAN – Many high school athletes spend a majority of their time at school, practice or games, but sometimes it’s beneficial to step outside that comfort zone to help make a difference in the community. The Lee Williams High School baseball team recently took that leap with a trip to The Lingenfelter Center for Alzheimer’s Care, 1099 Sunrise Ave, to hang out as well as play dominoes and UNO.
“It’s good for our kids to go see they can make a difference in something else besides baseball or school,” said Vols head coach Patrick O’Boyle. “It’s good to be involved in the community and I’m sure (the residents) enjoyed the heck out of those guys being there.”
And the experience was such a memorable one that Lee Williams is already planning a return trip in the near future.
“We enjoyed it that much and they enjoyed having us,” O’Boyle said. “The boys liked being around them. … And I’m sure it’s nice for them to have visitors to talk to and someone new to see.”
And the trip isn’t just beneficial for the residents, as the Vols can also learn a lot from the trip.
“It’s just a good experience for the team to be around people who are older than them,” O’Boyle said. “And really appreciate and learn from them, and talk to them. It’s a feel good thing and our boys really enjoyed being there.”
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
- Kingman and Mohave County officials eager to start regulating underground water resources
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Arizona confirms man in 20s is state’s 2nd virus case
- Obituary
- New book to tell the story of Walter, Oatman’s orphaned burro
- BLM seeks comment on management plan for Black Mountain wild burro herd
- Traffic detection camera installation starts March 9 in Kingman
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Obituary
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Kingman and Mohave County officials eager to start regulating underground water resources
- Obituary
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: