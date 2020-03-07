OFFERS
Vols baseball team finds time for the community

Members of the Lee Williams High School baseball team visited The Lingenfelter Center for Alzheimer’s Care to hang out as well as play dominoes and UNO. (Courtesy photo)

Members of the Lee Williams High School baseball team visited The Lingenfelter Center for Alzheimer’s Care to hang out as well as play dominoes and UNO. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: March 7, 2020 7:40 p.m.

KINGMAN – Many high school athletes spend a majority of their time at school, practice or games, but sometimes it’s beneficial to step outside that comfort zone to help make a difference in the community. The Lee Williams High School baseball team recently took that leap with a trip to The Lingenfelter Center for Alzheimer’s Care, 1099 Sunrise Ave, to hang out as well as play dominoes and UNO.

“It’s good for our kids to go see they can make a difference in something else besides baseball or school,” said Vols head coach Patrick O’Boyle. “It’s good to be involved in the community and I’m sure (the residents) enjoyed the heck out of those guys being there.”

And the experience was such a memorable one that Lee Williams is already planning a return trip in the near future.

“We enjoyed it that much and they enjoyed having us,” O’Boyle said. “The boys liked being around them. … And I’m sure it’s nice for them to have visitors to talk to and someone new to see.”

And the trip isn’t just beneficial for the residents, as the Vols can also learn a lot from the trip.

“It’s just a good experience for the team to be around people who are older than them,” O’Boyle said. “And really appreciate and learn from them, and talk to them. It’s a feel good thing and our boys really enjoyed being there.”



