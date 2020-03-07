OFFERS
Vols senior Stephanie Broadbent to wrestle at Dixie State University

Lee Williams senior Stephanie Broadbent is joined by her dad, left, and Vols head coach Dan Ondrejka as she signs her letter of intent to wrestle at Dixie State University. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: March 7, 2020 7:42 p.m.

KINGMAN – Stephanie Broadbent’s junior season had just come to a screeching halt, but she knew the loss could be a turning point.

Broadbent was right.

She used it as motivation this past season and it all paid off when the Lee Williams High School senior signed her letter of intent to wrestle at Dixie State University in Utah.

“While losing that last match (during my junior year), I knew I had to push harder or else I wouldn’t make it to that next level,” Broadbent said. “So especially during the summer I really saw changes in myself and saw that I was getting better. I really knew if I kept pushing, I could do this (and wrestle in college).”

Broadbent’s determination not only led her to the next level, but it also etched her name in the record books. She was the first female in Kingman to win a sectional championship and the first Lady Vols wrestler to reach the state tournament.

But is going to Dixie State a bigger accomplishment?

“I’d say signing to go to college is definitely up there,” Broadbent said. “(But) I can’t rank the biggest accomplishment because I’ve accomplished so much this last year.”

And those achievements are also paving the way so the sport can gain even more traction.

“This is a huge accomplishment for her and it’s a huge accomplishment for women’s wrestling in the school, in the city and in the state,” said Lee Williams head coach Dan Ondrejka. “It’s the fastest-growing NCAA sport out there. They say female wrestling is going to save male wrestling. Just watching the competition grow every single year at the state tournament and to watch Stephanie be a part of that and reach her goal has been huge for this program and for us as coaches. It’s a big deal all around.”

photo

Stephanie Broadbent on the medal stand after winning a Section VIII wrestling championship at 160 pounds. (Courtesy photo)

Broadbent won’t take all the credit though.

She will be the first to tell you that her success has a lot to do with Ondrejka and assistant Ray Sanchez. They have guided her every step of the way during the past four years and she is thankful for that help.

“Both the coaches mean the world to me,” Broadbent said. “They’ve definitely pushed me when I thought I couldn’t push any more. They’ve been there to support me whether it be in the wrestling room or outside the wrestling room. And they’ve really just been there for me.”

That journey started during her freshman year, but it ramped up a season later when Ondrejka saw Broadbent’s drive and determination to go above and beyond.

“She got this fire in her eyes and there was a different Stephanie that kept walking into the practice room,” Ondrejka said. “She’s wrestled against guys during her entire career. In the practice room at first, it was her getting beat all the time by these guys. Then over time she actually sprawled with the guys and eventually she started to beat some of the guys.”

The rest is history, but Broadbent isn’t done yet. She now has the opportunity to achieve more next season with the Trailblazers.

“I’m really happy for her and I couldn’t be more proud of her right now,” Ondrejka said. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her in the sport and in life past the mat because she’s going to be very successful in whatever she does.”

