OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, March 08
Weather  62.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | March 8, 2020

Originally Published: March 8, 2020 5 a.m.

Birthdays: James Van Der Beek, 43; Freddie Prinze Jr., 44; Camryn Manheim, 59; Aidan Quinn, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at what you have to do, and get started. What you accomplish will make you feel good and help you realize what you are capable of doing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Evaluate your situation, and make adjustments that will improve your life. Plan to spend some time with someone you love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Gather knowledge so you can make an informed decision. Keep your emotions in check when discussing what you want to happen.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take part in something important to you. Consider what you have been working toward, and make an adjustment that will help you get there faster.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a step back to size up whatever situation you face. Focus on budget, savings and matters that will help you put the past behind you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you want things done right, do them yourself. You have plenty to gain by taking charge and showing how reliable and competent you are.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get out and socialize with people who have something to offer. Don’t buy into a get-rich-quick scheme someone provides.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep your guard up, head down and sights on what you want to achieve. A partnership will help bring about the changes you want to take place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may be in a cheerful mood, but don’t let anyone take advantage of your generosity. Getting together with old friends or relatives or signing up to learn something that interests you is favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Putting your energy into something that will improve your health, appearance or relationship with someone you love will have lasting benefits. A change of scenery will be mentally stimulating and inspirational.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a serious look at your life, habits, health and relationships. A heart-to-heart talk with someone you love will help you put your life in perspective, allowing you to map out a path to a better future.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Explore what’s available and how you can use your skills to make improvements to your environment. Your power of persuasion can help you drum up the help you need to make a difference.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Horoscopes | March 8, 2019
Horoscope | March 8, 2018
Horoscopes for March 8, 2017
Horoscopes | May 5, 2019
Horoscopes | June 29, 2018
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State