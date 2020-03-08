Horoscopes | March 8, 2020

Birthdays: James Van Der Beek, 43; Freddie Prinze Jr., 44; Camryn Manheim, 59; Aidan Quinn, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at what you have to do, and get started. What you accomplish will make you feel good and help you realize what you are capable of doing.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Evaluate your situation, and make adjustments that will improve your life. Plan to spend some time with someone you love.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Gather knowledge so you can make an informed decision. Keep your emotions in check when discussing what you want to happen.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take part in something important to you. Consider what you have been working toward, and make an adjustment that will help you get there faster.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a step back to size up whatever situation you face. Focus on budget, savings and matters that will help you put the past behind you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you want things done right, do them yourself. You have plenty to gain by taking charge and showing how reliable and competent you are.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get out and socialize with people who have something to offer. Don’t buy into a get-rich-quick scheme someone provides.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep your guard up, head down and sights on what you want to achieve. A partnership will help bring about the changes you want to take place.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may be in a cheerful mood, but don’t let anyone take advantage of your generosity. Getting together with old friends or relatives or signing up to learn something that interests you is favored.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Putting your energy into something that will improve your health, appearance or relationship with someone you love will have lasting benefits. A change of scenery will be mentally stimulating and inspirational.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a serious look at your life, habits, health and relationships. A heart-to-heart talk with someone you love will help you put your life in perspective, allowing you to map out a path to a better future.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Explore what’s available and how you can use your skills to make improvements to your environment. Your power of persuasion can help you drum up the help you need to make a difference.