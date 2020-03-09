Kids can have some messy fun at 'Organized Mass Chaos,' Saturday, March 14

The "OMG - Organized Mass Chaos" event will take place at Rotary Park soccer fields, 2315 Balboa Dr. in Bullhead City from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

This event is for elementary ages and it is messy, so come prepared to have some messy fun. There will also a fun toddler messy play area for you to enjoy with your little ones.

Because this event is timed, make sure you are at the park and ready to get started at 11 a.m.

This is a collaborative event being hosted by several area churches. For more information, call 928-788-2225

