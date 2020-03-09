OFFERS
Kingman BYO meeting slated for March 13

The recently formed Kingman environmental group BYO (Bring Your Own), which educates the public and encourages limiting the use of plastics, is seeking prospective members. (Photo by Guanaco, cc-by-sa-1.0, https://bit.ly/39oNyT0)

Originally Published: March 9, 2020 5:01 a.m.

KINGMAN – The recently organized Kingman environmental group, BYO (Bring Your Own), will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13 at Victoria’s Sugar Shack, 1455 E. Northern Ave.

According to a BYO news release, the group’s goal is to “de-trash our city with particular emphasis on our relationship to plastics.”

The group’s goal is to “encourage consumers to bring their own bags and containers for purchases, thus avoiding reliance on others to provide such articles.”

If interested in learning more and perhaps joining BYO attend the meeting or call Chris Meisenheimer at 928-757-4616.

Information provided by Kingman BYO

