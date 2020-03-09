Kingman Wilderness Common Sense: Know your limitations

How far can you run? How much weight can you lift? How far can you swim? Knowing these limitations can keep you out of trouble. If you run too far, you could have a heart attack. If you lift too much weight, your back might rebel and you’ll have to make a trip to the chiropractor. I hope you get the picture of the kinds of limitations I’m presenting, but why don’t people know or pay attention to the limitation of vehicles and their own abilities during common life events?

A large part of having wilderness common sense is knowing the limitations of what you can do and what your vehicle is capable of.

A two-wheel drive vehicle won’t go very far over snow-covered roads with any amount of inclination, uphill or down, yet during the last snow storm in Mohave County, there were several accidents caused by two-wheel drive vehicles heading up the Hualapais so the kids could play in the snow.

Over the years, I, along with other SAR volunteers, manned Sheriff’s Office roadblocks on Hualapai Mountain Road, in freezing conditions, to keep those in two-wheel drive vehicles and those without snow chains or aggressive tires from starting up the mountain.

In the back of my mind was always the question: “Why don’t people know their limitations and those of their vehicles? Why should I have to stand out in the cold because some think they can drive up to the snow in a sedan, without chains, and then, if they get in trouble, their first call is 911.

Having wilderness common sense is knowing what is possible and what isn’t.

During my time working as a geologist, I knew how many miles I could hike in the mountains and how many rock samples I could carry and still have enough energy to make it back to my vehicle. I had to. There was no one looking out for me, no one knew where I was, and in the countries where I was working, there were no search groups to look for me if something happened. In those countries, each person is expected to look out for themselves – no 911. Self-reliance is expected, not an option.

Unfortunately, there have been several examples of those not knowing their limitations with tragic results. The vehicle that was washed down Tonto Creek near the town of Gisela in Gila County, killing three children, was a heartbreaking example.

I’m quite familiar with that part of the state, having hiked and camped from Gisela to Hellsgate on Tonto Creek. This is steep rugged country with the potential for devastating flash floods. A cottonwood log 15-feet long and 4-feet in diameter jammed into a small crack in the canyon wall 20-feet above ground level demonstrated to me the raw power of flash floods in this area. Those who venture out in these areas must have respect for the power of nature and know their own limitations. Attempting to cross water too deep or too fast for their vehicle is a recipe for disaster.

Trying to hike too far or over country that is too difficult for your physical ability or medical condition is just asking for trouble, as is taking roads that are above your skill level.

A common mistake I’ve seen over the years is someone retiring to Mohave County, buying an ATV or Jeep, and going out to run the toughest trail they can. This has sometimes resulted in a senseless death and body recovery, or a rescue of a severely injured rider/driver. I’ve participated in both. My hope is that all who venture out on trails or back roads know their own limitations and the limitations of their vehicles, and have a healthy respect of the potential hazards of outdoor recreation.

If you have comments or want to share experiences, write me at mohave4x4@yahoo.com.