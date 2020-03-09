Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
Collision reported after vehicle pursuit
KINGMAN – There was a significant law enforcement presence at approximately 3 p.m. Monday, March 9 on Stockton Hill Road near the Interstate 40 off-ramp after a vehicle pursuit ended in a collision.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, what initially came over as a check-welfare call resulted in a vehicle pursuit and a collision that appears to have involved at least two vehicles.
The driver of a red Mercedes sedan, which was reportedly involved in the incident and blocking Stockton Hill Road, allegedly attempted to “run over” a deputy, which started the pursuit.
Southbound Stockton Hill Road was closed at the off-ramp for less than an hour.
This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
