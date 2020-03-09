Mohave County Juvenile Probation Department receives grant to hold retreat

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Juvenile Probation Department has received a donation from Mohave County Bridge to Recovery Inc., in the amount of $2,500.

The money will be used to pay for the 8th Annual Problem Solving Courts Retreat to be held on Friday, March 13 at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club, 1360 William Hardy Dr. in Bullhead City.

“Mohave County Bridge to Recovery, Inc. is happy to provide $2,500 in funding for the annual Juvenile Specialty Court Retreat,” wrote Mohave County Bridge to Recovery Chairperson Nancy Mongeau, in a letter to the Juvenile Court Services, Mohave County Probation Department. “We are especially supportive of the Suicide Prevention Presentation.”

“And we are very grateful for Mrs. Mongeau’s support,” said Deputy Director of Juvenile Services Josh Frisby.

Attendees will include community members from mental health agencies, schools, law enforcement agencies, courts and community members at-large. This year's guest speakers will cover youth suicide prevention and special education.

“We have been doing the retreats for a number of years,” Frisby said. “It’s a way of bringing together all the parties involved from various different problem-solving courts and discuss what type of activities work for what type of cases.”

There are juvenile courts focused on substance abuse. Others focus on mental health as an obstacle in going through a probation period.



The purpose of this education and training event is to bring community members together to foster closer working relationships, provide training and information to team members, and to show appreciation to community members currently participating in each of the juvenile drug courts and mental health courts.

The Juvenile Problem Solving Courts include the Juvenile Drug Treatment Court, Juvenile Health and Wellness Court, and Truancy Court. The grant will be used to offset costs for rooms and food for 50 attendees and speaker fees.

The Mohave County Bridge to Recovery is a nonprofit that provides juvenile and adult drug court clients with access to diverse treatment options, educational opportunities, job training, clothing, dental and medical care, housing alternatives and other incentives for success.

The intent is to help Mohave County Superior Court’s Juvenile and Adult Drug Court Programs reduce drug and alcohol dependence and recidivism.