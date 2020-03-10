OFFERS
Tue, March 10
Chloride gears up for St. Patrick’s Day

A parade down Tennessee Avenue starting at noon on Saturday, March 14 will be part of the annual St. Patty’s Day Celebration in the historic mining town of Chloride. (Miner file photo)

A parade down Tennessee Avenue starting at noon on Saturday, March 14 will be part of the annual St. Patty’s Day Celebration in the historic mining town of Chloride. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 10, 2020 5 a.m.

CHLORIDE - The annual St. Patty’s Day Celebration in the historic mining town of Chloride is scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

The event begins with a bake sale from 9-11 a.m. A Bull Whip Show with Craig Elliott is set for 11 a.m., and a shootout by the High Desert Drifters gun-fighting troupe begins at 1 p.m.

A parade down Tennessee Avenue will step off at noon, and parade winners will be announced at Town Hall at 2 p.m.

Also slated is a Bed and Bath Race, set for 2:30 p.m. on Second Street. It pits beds against tubs for the coveted title of “Fastest Bed or Tub West of the Pecos.” There will be prizes for the first-, second- and third-place finishers, as well as the “most creative” entry.

Classic cars will also be on display throughout the day.

Information provided by Chloride Chamber of Commerce

