Chloride gears up for St. Patrick’s Day
CHLORIDE - The annual St. Patty’s Day Celebration in the historic mining town of Chloride is scheduled for Saturday, March 14.
The event begins with a bake sale from 9-11 a.m. A Bull Whip Show with Craig Elliott is set for 11 a.m., and a shootout by the High Desert Drifters gun-fighting troupe begins at 1 p.m.
A parade down Tennessee Avenue will step off at noon, and parade winners will be announced at Town Hall at 2 p.m.
Also slated is a Bed and Bath Race, set for 2:30 p.m. on Second Street. It pits beds against tubs for the coveted title of “Fastest Bed or Tub West of the Pecos.” There will be prizes for the first-, second- and third-place finishers, as well as the “most creative” entry.
Classic cars will also be on display throughout the day.
Information provided by Chloride Chamber of Commerce
