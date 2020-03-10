Come see 'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),' March 14 and 21

Join the Beale Street Theater as they present their spring show, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” outdoors at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 and Saturday, March 21.

The entirety of the 90 to 120 minute production is performed by three actors and includes a mention of all 37 Shakespeare plays, with several prominently featured.

Tickets are $12 and are available at This and That Antiques, 534 Beale St. or online at bealestreettheater.com/tickets.

For more information, call 928-530-8432 or visit bealestreettheater.com.

Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Kingman's Beale Street Theater offers Shakespeare with a twist March 14 and March 21.

