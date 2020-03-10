Come see 'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),' March 14 and 21
An outdoor production at Metcalfe Park
Join the Beale Street Theater as they present their spring show, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” outdoors at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 and Saturday, March 21.
The entirety of the 90 to 120 minute production is performed by three actors and includes a mention of all 37 Shakespeare plays, with several prominently featured.
Tickets are $12 and are available at This and That Antiques, 534 Beale St. or online at bealestreettheater.com/tickets.
For more information, call 928-530-8432 or visit bealestreettheater.com.
Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Kingman's Beale Street Theater offers Shakespeare with a twist March 14 and March 21.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
- Traffic detection camera installation starts March 9 in Kingman
- Golden Valley woman charged with ‘cruel mistreatment of an animal’
- Mohave County seeks Society of Civil Engineers’ landmark designation for Route 66
- Arizona confirms man in 20s is state’s 2nd virus case
- Obituary
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- New book to tell the story of Walter, Oatman’s orphaned burro
- BLM seeks comment on management plan for Black Mountain wild burro herd
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
- Obituary
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Kingman and Mohave County officials eager to start regulating underground water resources
- Traffic detection camera installation starts March 9 in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: