Free family movie night: 'Toy Story 4,' Saturday, March 14

Come enjoy a free family movie night featuring “Toy Story 4” at Central Kingman Church, 112 N. 4th St. at 5 p.m.

Kids will also have fun making their own “Forky,” playing games, winning prizes and eating unlimited popcorn.

Doors open at 5 p.m., the movie starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 702-735-4004.

