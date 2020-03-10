Free family movie night: 'Toy Story 4,' Saturday, March 14
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 5:20 p.m.
Come enjoy a free family movie night featuring “Toy Story 4” at Central Kingman Church, 112 N. 4th St. at 5 p.m.
Kids will also have fun making their own “Forky,” playing games, winning prizes and eating unlimited popcorn.
Doors open at 5 p.m., the movie starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 702-735-4004.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
